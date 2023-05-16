Global Aluminum Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Aluminum Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Aluminum Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aluminum market forecast, the aluminum market size is predicted to reach a value of $215.14 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aluminum market is due to rapid growth in the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum global market share. Major aluminum companies include United Company RUSAL, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Aluminium Bahrain BSC and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation.

Aluminum Market Segments

● By Product Type: Primary Aluminum, Secondary Aluminum

● By Processing Method: Flat rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments and Powder, Rod and Bar

● By End-user: Construction, Transportation, Packaging, Electrical, Consumer durables, Machinery and Equipment, Other End-users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aluminum refers to the most abundant metal element and belongs to the lightweight silvery white metal obtaining its name from the alumina mineral.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Aluminum Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Aluminum Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

