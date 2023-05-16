Toyota Vietnam tops passenger car market in April

VIETNAM, May 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Vietnam sold 4,415 passenger cars, including the luxury brand Lexus, in April, topping the passenger car market, the joint venture reported.

It delivered 4,247 Toyota models to buyers, comprising 1,876 domestically assembled cars and 2,371 imported completely built-up units.

Corolla Cross and Vios were among the 10 best sellers in the market with respective sales of 1,310 and 695 units.

Meanwhile, 168 Lexus-branded cars were sold, raising the number of those vehicles in Viet Nam so far to 10,960, the firm added.

Last month, members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 22,409 automobiles of all kinds, a month-on-month decrease of 25 per cent.

Of the total, there were 15,748 passenger cars, 6,487 commercial vehicles and 174 special-purpose ones, down 27 per cent, 19 per cent, and 51 per cent from March, respectively.

The sales of domestically-assembled cars decreased by 18 per cent while that of imported ones dropped by 34 per cent compared to the previous month.

During January-April, VAMA members sold a total of 92,801 vehicles, falling 30 per cent year on year.— VNS