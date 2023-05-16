Submit Release
Deputy PM greenlights infrastructure investment at VSIP Lạng Sơn

VIETNAM, May 16 -  

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on Monday signed a decision approving an investment policy for the construction and operation of infrastructure at VSIP Lạng Sơn Industrial Park in the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn.

The project will be invested by the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company (VSIP).

It will be located in Hồ Sơn and Hòa Thắng communes in Hữu Lũng District, covering a total area of 599.76 hectares, including about 200ha in the first phase, around 250ha in the second phase and 149.76ha in the third phase.

Its total investment is over VNĐ6.36 trillion (US$274.7 million), of which $954 billion will be contributed by the investor. The project's operating period is 50 years, starting from May 15, 2023. — VNS

