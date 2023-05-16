Local retailers confident of besting Apple online store on prices

VIETNAM, May 16 -

HCM CITY – It is hard for Apple’s new online store in Việt Nam to compete with local retailers due to its uncompetitive prices, several of them said.

Apple recently announced the launch of its first online store in Việt Nam on May 18.

Phùng Phương, an executive at Di Động Việt retail company, which sells technological devices said: “It is impossible for their price to be lower than that of retailers, especially when the prices of Apple products in the market are significantly lower compared to other countries.

“Besides, that will directly affect the revenues of authorised Apple resellers.”

An FPT Retail executive was quoted by Tuổi Trẻ newspaper as saying that while the Apple online store would provide fixed prices, it would find it difficult to compete with local retailers.

CellphoneS representative Nguyễn Lạc Huy said that, besides, customers prefer local retailers for services like buying old phones, instalment payments and promotions.

For years companies like Samsung have been selling their products online but are unable to compete with local electronics retailers since customers prefer to buy at stores to touch and see products and get recommendations from staff.

A representative for retail giant Thế Giới Di Động said the opening of the online store shows Apple’s determination to expand their market in Việt Nam, targeting customers who want to experience a higher standard of service.

It also shows that Apple considers Việt Nam one of its main markets, and from now Vietnamese customers would be able to buy newly released products faster than before, he said. – VNS