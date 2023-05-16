Long An targets annual export growth of 10% or more

VIETNAM, May 16 - LONG AN — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An targets annual export growth of 10-10.5 per cent for the rest of this decade.

It would focus on raising the export of processed and industrial goods, farm produce and aquatic products, Châu Thị Lệ, deputy director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said.

The province also wants to diversify its export markets, with non-Asian markets expected to account for 40 per cent of shipments by 2030, she said.

It would increase the use of advanced machinery and technologies and clean technologies in production, she said.

She said to achieve the targets the province would continue with its ongoing restructure of the agricultural sector, which would increase added value and sustainability, creating highly competitive agricultural and aquatic produce that meet the requirements of import markets.

The province would review a number of products that currently fetch low export revenues or have not been exported but have high potential for exports, she said.

It will build brands for key agricultural export items and support enterprises with registering for their trademark protection.

It will also assist businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to carry out business and investment activities in accordance with international commitments, and help manufacturing and export enterprises innovate technologies, improve productivity and quality and increase local content in export items.

Long An will support research and development of new products to diversify exports and participate in global value chains.

It will improve the efficiency of Long An International Port, solicit investment in logistics; link up logistics and export companies; and develop human resources in various sectors, including services for exports.

Trương Văn Liếp, acting director of the province's Department of Planning and Investment, said businesses are still facing difficulties.

The Russia and Ukraine conflict has affected global supply chains, and inflation has spiked in many countries, prompting consumers to tighten purse springs.

In addition, many countries have stepped up exports, while imported inventory remains high in major markets like the US and the European Union. This has led to a sharp drop in export orders for the province, he added.

According to the province's statistics, its export turnover decreased by 29.8 per cent in the first four months of the year to $1.7 billion. — VNS