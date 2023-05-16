160 Vietnamese firms to showcase products at Asia’s largest F&B fair

VIETNAM, May 16 - HCM CITY — As many as 160 Vietnamese food and beverage (F&B) businesses will display and promote their products at Asia’s largest F&B trade show to be held in Bangkok next week.

Slated for May 23 to 27, Thaifex - Anuga Asia 2023 features some 3,000 exhibitors from 43 countries, including East Asia, ASEAN, the EU, the US, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Top Vietnamese firms, including Việt Nam Dairy Products Joint-Stock Company (Vinamilk), Dan On Foods Corporation, Acecook Vietnam, Rita Food & Drinks Co Ltd, and Vĩnh Hoàn Corporation, have participated in the fair for many years.

The Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Hồ Chí Minh City (ITPC) will take part in the fair for the first time.

This year, Vietnamese manufacturers will bring both cultivated and processed “clean” products that are environmentally friendly and have non-toxic standards, including organic rice, honey, bird’s nest and cereals.

Other Vietnamese agricultural and food products will be promoted as “safe, nutritious and with high quality”, including fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, poultry, processed foods, and milk and dairy products, among others.

Việt Nam, as a rapidly growing ASEAN economy, will have a great deal to offer the global businesses attending the trade show, according to the event’s organisers.

The expo features six specialised shows with a focus on innovative blueprints, bold ideas, and cutting-edge solutions.

A variety of food and beverage products will be on display at the fair, including coffee and tea, drinks, fine food, food service, food technology, frozen food, fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, and sweets and confectionery.

There will be a virtual trade show to cater to the needs of trade visitors who are unable to travel.

The virtual show allows visitors to browse and choose product categories of interest, while viewing 3D models, videos, product catalogues, and product images. They can also negotiate trade deals via video calls, chat, or messaging.

The fair will present innovative and environmentally conscious production methods, including carbon footprint and eco score labelling, while highlighting zero waste and food waste products to promote sustainable practices across the value chain.

There will be conferences to open knowledge-sharing platforms among experts, decision-makers, and enthusiasts in the industry.

Natiya Suchinda, director of the Thai Office of Agricultural and Industrial Trade Promotion, said the fair would facilitate business transactions worth over 70 billion baht (US$2 billion), with online purchases exceeding 1.5 billion baht ($44 million).

Việt Nam's F&B industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.65 per cent from 2021-2026, according to industry analysis and consulting firm Mordor Intelligence.

Experts estimate the market size will reach $678 million by 2025.

They recommended Vietnamese enterprises focus on building brands with long-term strategies to stay competitive in the international market.

Themed “Beyond Food Experience”, the fair is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors from over 120 countries.

It is co-hosted by the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, a food and food-technology event organiser. — VNS