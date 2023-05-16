ABBANK launches tech-based credit decisioning system

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — An Bình Commercial Joint Stock Bank said it has installed a system that enables it to make faster, smarter credit decisions and remain customer-centric.

The system utilises the latest technologies and advanced analytics to also reduce turnaround times, provide an enhanced experience for its customers, ensure responsible lending practices, mitigate potential risks, and maintain a healthy loan portfolio, it added.

The system is one of the lender’s key measures to achieve its 2025 strategic risk management goals.

It is among the few retail banks in Việt Nam to automate its credit decisioning system.

Lê Thị Bích Phượng, its acting CEO, said: “We are confident this system will enable us to provide our customers with a faster and smarter loan application process while maintaining prudent lending standards and credit risk management principles."

The new system is the result of a collaboration between SAS, Intel and Thakral One, and is efficient, effective and aligned with the changing needs and expectations of customers, she said.

ABBANK intends to expand the system beyond its retail customer segment to cater to small and medium-sized enterprises to capitalize on its various functionalities. — VNS