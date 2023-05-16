Sukuk Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Sukuk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sukuk market forecast, the sukuk market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1,821.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sukuk industry is due to rapid urbanization. Saudi-Arabia region is expected to hold the largest sukuk market share. Major sukuk market companies include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Baraka Group B.S.C, Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings PLC., Kuwait Finance House.

Sukuk Market Segments
● By Sukuk Type: Murabahah Sukuk, Salam Sukuk, Istisna Sukuk, Ijarah Sukuk, Musharakah Sukuk, Mudarabah Sukuk, Hybrid Sukuk, Other Sukuk Types

●By Currency: Turkish Lira, Indonesian Rupiah, Saudi Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Malaysian Ringgit, United States Dollar, Other Currencies

●By Issuer Type: Sovereign, Corporate, Financial Institutions, Quasi-Sovereign, Other Issuer Types

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An Islamic financial certificate is known as a sukuk, also known as an "Islamic bond or sharia-compliant bond) denotes a percentage of ownership in a portfolio of permissible current or future assets. It is used to raise capital for a firm.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Sukuk Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Sukuk Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

