Sukuk Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sukuk Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Sukuk Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sukuk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sukuk market forecast, the sukuk market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1,821.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sukuk industry is due to rapid urbanization. Saudi-Arabia region is expected to hold the largest sukuk market share. Major sukuk market companies include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Baraka Group B.S.C, Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings PLC., Kuwait Finance House.

Sukuk Market Segments

● By Sukuk Type: Murabahah Sukuk, Salam Sukuk, Istisna Sukuk, Ijarah Sukuk, Musharakah Sukuk, Mudarabah Sukuk, Hybrid Sukuk, Other Sukuk Types

●By Currency: Turkish Lira, Indonesian Rupiah, Saudi Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Malaysian Ringgit, United States Dollar, Other Currencies

●By Issuer Type: Sovereign, Corporate, Financial Institutions, Quasi-Sovereign, Other Issuer Types

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9218&type=smp

An Islamic financial certificate is known as a sukuk, also known as an "Islamic bond or sharia-compliant bond) denotes a percentage of ownership in a portfolio of permissible current or future assets. It is used to raise capital for a firm.

Read More On The Sukuk Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sukuk-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Sukuk Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Sukuk Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:

Financial Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-auditing-professional-services-global-market-report

Financial Services Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-software-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

