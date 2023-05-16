Devise A Well-Rounded Business Strategy Backed By Market Size Data From The Global Market Model

Global Market Model – An all-inclusive market intelligence platform offering data for 27 industries across 60 geographies

Global Market Model – An all-inclusive market intelligence platform offering data for 27 industries across 60 geographies

Global Market Model - The database offers access to 1,500,000 datasets, 5000+ global markets with metrics across 27 industries and 60 geographies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market tab of the Global Market Model is used to slice and dice information in a format that is useable. Market size is presented in terms of value and volume. Within value and volume, the platform covers consumption, production, imports and exports.

Following are the key features of the market tab:
• The market tab allows you to identify supply demand gap analysis and compare market size of 5000+ markets across any geography.
• Gain information on 10 years historic and 10-year forecast data in same chart (pie, bar charts). Information is also presented in a table format in fixed USD, local currency, variable USD, and PPP.
• The tool allows you to compare growth rate across industries in historic and forecast period.
• Along with the market sizing you get a definition on how we refine those markets.
• The platform provides an option to explore data into multiple formats (pdf, excel) and share it with colleagues and team.

Book Your Free 30 Mins Consulting Session With Our Industry Experts –
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

The market tab further provides data on the size of the market in term of consumption, production, imports and exports.
• Consumption
This tab provides the value/volume of goods and services sold in a particular market. In addition to the features mentioned above the market consumption value tab has an additional tool called the interactive forecast tool present within the table that lets you make edits to the qualitative factors that the GMM has already taken into consideration to forecast the growth rate. Qualitative factors that may not be as significant or might have a larger impact on your business can be edited accordingly.
• Production
Market production data in terms of value/volume of goods produced in a market can be accessed through this tab.
• Imports
This feature provides data on the value/volume of specified goods traded into a specific geography and consumed there.
• Exports
Through the exports tab user can gain access to the value/volume of specified goods traded into a specific geography and consumed there.

Learn More About How The Global Market Model Can Benefit Your Business:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Contact us:
Global Market Model - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Devise A Well-Rounded Business Strategy Backed By Market Size Data From The Global Market Model

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Arcade Gaming Market Size Expected To Reach $13.63 Billion By 2027
Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
Air Traffic Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
View All Stories From This Author