Devise A Well-Rounded Business Strategy Backed By Market Size Data From The Global Market Model

Global Market Model - The database offers access to 1,500,000 datasets, 5000+ global markets with metrics across 27 industries and 60 geographies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market tab of the Global Market Model is used to slice and dice information in a format that is useable. Market size is presented in terms of value and volume. Within value and volume, the platform covers consumption, production, imports and exports.

Following are the key features of the market tab:

• The market tab allows you to identify supply demand gap analysis and compare market size of 5000+ markets across any geography.

• Gain information on 10 years historic and 10-year forecast data in same chart (pie, bar charts). Information is also presented in a table format in fixed USD, local currency, variable USD, and PPP.

• The tool allows you to compare growth rate across industries in historic and forecast period.

• Along with the market sizing you get a definition on how we refine those markets.

• The platform provides an option to explore data into multiple formats (pdf, excel) and share it with colleagues and team.

The market tab further provides data on the size of the market in term of consumption, production, imports and exports.

• Consumption

This tab provides the value/volume of goods and services sold in a particular market. In addition to the features mentioned above the market consumption value tab has an additional tool called the interactive forecast tool present within the table that lets you make edits to the qualitative factors that the GMM has already taken into consideration to forecast the growth rate. Qualitative factors that may not be as significant or might have a larger impact on your business can be edited accordingly.

• Production

Market production data in terms of value/volume of goods produced in a market can be accessed through this tab.

• Imports

This feature provides data on the value/volume of specified goods traded into a specific geography and consumed there.

• Exports

Through the exports tab user can gain access to the value/volume of specified goods traded into a specific geography and consumed there.

