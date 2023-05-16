Chemotherapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chemotherapy market. As per TBRC’s chemotherapy market forecast, the chemotherapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.08 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the chemotherapy global market is due to the increasing cancer prevalence. North America region is expected to hold the largest chemotherapy market share. Major players in the chemotherapy global market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi S A, Celgene Corporation.

Chemotherapy Market Segments

•By Product Type: Pump, Cannula, Catheter, Other Product Types

•By Service: Blood Cancer, Throat Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer

•By Drugs: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-Tumor Antibiotics, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Other Drugs

•By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

•By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global chemotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chemotherapy refers to a treatment using drugs or medicines that kill the fast-growing cells in the body by using powerful chemicals. The drugs can be used in combination or alone for the treatment of cancer. They are used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow at a fast rate.

