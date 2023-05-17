SH Capital appoints Vineet Raj as Senior Executive Officer
SH Capital has appointed Vineet Raj as Senior Executive Officer based in DIFC, Dubai starting 16th May, 2023 and reporting to the Board of Directors.DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SH Capital has appointed Vineet Raj as Senior Executive Officer based in DIFC, Dubai starting 11th May, 2023 and reporting to the Board of Directors.
Vineet Raj joins SH Capital from Mashreq Bank, where he was the Regional Head (Senior Vice President) and Head of Mashreq Plus, Alternate Channel and Gold RM’s Team. A distinguished Wealth Management specialist, he brings 34+ years of experience in building Wealth Management propositions across five leading financial institutions.
Before his role at Mashreq Bank, he spent more than three decades with global powerhouses Citi and SCB, and regionally established banks like FAB and Noor Bank in multiple geographies across Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia.
Akram Skaik, Director and non-Executive Chairman of SH Capital said: “We are delighted to welcome Vineet Raj to SH Capital. His strong business management and strategic leadership skills, coupled with his expertise in development of new markets, establishment of new locations and diverse product knowledge will ensure that we grow from strength to strength in our delivery of market-leading and consumer-focused solutions. His proven background in building award winning client centric businesses and delivering rapid turnarounds, will drive value in our strategic transformation.”
Speaking on his appointment, Vineet Raj said “I am delighted to join a strong and growing business. SH Capital has talented people, well-established partner relationships, and is a trusted brand with customers. I look forward to building on the strong foundation and expanding the business to meet the needs of our customers.”
About Stanhope Group:
Founded by Mohit Davar & Kevin Alan von Neuschatz, Stanhope Financial Group has 3 business lines & began operations in October 2021.
SH Financial (SH Financial UAB) is licensed in Lithuania as an Electronic Money Institute (EMI 87) & offers banking services to SMEs, regulated institutions, & virtual asset service providers. SH Financial enables them to efficiently send & receive money across the globe, including spot FX, multi-currency accounts, dedicated named bank accounts & innovative payment solutions.
SH Capital is licensed in the DIFC and regulated by the DFSA under its Category 3A license. SH Capital enables private individuals, institutions & family offices to gain access to premium global investment products across all capital markets.
Stanhope Group’s affiliate company, SH Digital holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Lithuania & license in Dubai (DMCC). SH Digital offers cryptocurrency liquidity & trading services.
