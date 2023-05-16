Genetically Modified Vegetables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Genetically Modified Vegetables Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Genetically Modified Vegetables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every fact of the market. As per TBRC’s genetically modified vegetables market forecast, the genetically modified vegetables market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.07 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global genetically modified vegetables industry is due to surge in demand for healthy and more yielding crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest genetically modified vegetables market share. Major genetically modified vegetables market companies include BASF SE, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Dupont de Nemours Inc., Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co.

Genetically Modified Vegetables Market Segments

● By Type Of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-Genic, Sub-Genic, Multiple Trait Integration

● By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Canola, Alfalfa, Other Crops

● By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

● By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits, Other Traits

● 5) By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genetically modified vegetables market refer to vegetables that have their genetic material altered. The DNA of these plants is inserted with a gene from a bacteria or other organism which results in the expression of the traits that the gene represents. These vegetables are used for better resistance to certain diseases and chemicals.

