Ketogenic Diet Food Market 2023 - Industry Drivers, Growth Factors, Demand And Outlook By 2031

The expansion of the ketogenic diet market is being driven by the rising prevalence of overweight and obesity problems among the younger generation, millennials

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of overweight and obesity issues among the younger generation, millennials, and the working-class population, growing number of health-conscious people, rise in consumer awareness of the advantages offered by keto diet, and increase in consumer preference toward natural and clean-label products are expected to fuel the growth of the global ketogenic diet food market. However, high production costs of ketogenic diet foods and their detrimental effects on human health hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the quick growth of e-commerce and increase in R&D investments by manufacturers to broaden their portfolio and expand their reach due to the ongoing consumer shift toward organic and healthy diet present new opportunities in the market in the future.

The ketogenic diet food market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The ketogenic diet is an extreme weight loss strategy with detrimental effects on human health and high production costs are likely to act as a market barrier for the development of ketogenic diet foods during the forecast period. Recalls of specific products are expected to provide the greatest impediment to the ketogenic diet food market size expansion.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players operating in the ketogenic diet food industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the ketogenic diet market include, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Prüvit Venture, Keto and company, Zenwise Health, Perfect Keto, Know Brainer Foods, Bulletproof 360 Inc., and Ancient Nutrition.

According to the distribution channel, the online segment was the significant contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2,943.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The online sales channel is widely accepted by consumers in the developed countries of North America and Europe, due to the rise in the adoption of mobile phones and the rise in penetration of the internet.

Ketogenic diet food can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with huge options, availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms has increased the popularity of cat food products through this sales channel in recent years. Thus above factors are likely to increase the ketogenic diet food market demand during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the snacks segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market with $1,282.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,691.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

By distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,841.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,594.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3,562.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6,105.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

