Global Mining Automation Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Mining Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market analysis. As per TBRC’s mining automation market forecast, the mining automation market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.18 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the mining automation industry is due to the rising demand for mining activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mining automation market share. Major mining automation companies include Hexagon AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Rio Tinto Group, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Sandvik AB and Caterpillar Inc..

Mining Automation Market Segments

● By Offering: Equipment, Software, Communication System

● By Technique: Surface Mining, Underground Mining

● By Workflow: Mine Development, Mining Process, Mine Maintenance

● By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mining automation refers to the process of mining by removing human labour and using mining equipment like robotic components, GPS, and advanced software that increases production. They are used to reduce capital and labour costs and to gain full control of the operations.

