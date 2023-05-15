Submit Release
Bakhtiyor Saidov met with the delegation of the British Parliament

UZBEKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with a delegation of the British Parliament led by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Alicia Kearns.

The parties exchanged views on expanding the Uzbek-British political and diplomatic dialogue, intensifying parliamentary diplomacy, and maintaining constructive interaction in the international arena. An important place at the talks was given to the issues of expanding trade and economic ties, increasing the volume of trade. The readiness of the parties to take joint measures to expand cultural and humanitarian exchanges was confirmed.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

