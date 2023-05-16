High West Capital Partners Announces Money Lender License Approval Under the MLO Hong Kong as of 2023

High West Capital Partners Logo High West Capital Partners Celebrates Hong Kong at Night! High West Capital Partners Origins Start With High West

CAUSEWAY BAY, HONG KONG, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commemorating the closing of the Hong Kong MLO license. High West is Now a Licensed Hong Kong Money Lender MLO number: 2253/2021. The license sets the stage for greater regulatory oversight, providing clients and service providers a higher standard in practice/business.

High West Capital Partners is a leading private investment firm based in Singapore and Hong Kong. Over the last 20 years, it has established itself as a significant force in South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, as one of the world's largest independent securities based lenders. The firm’s primary objective is to provide immediate funding to clients who need liquidity.

There are more than 2,300 licensed money lenders in Hong Kong. These outside banking system entities provide an alternative source for individuals and companies to finance their needs. High West Capital Partners is proud to join the list of responsible and regulated non-bank lenders under the Hong Kong MLO. It hopes to strengthen its position in the market, as a Hong Kong-centric lender. All funds versus loans are held in Hong Kong with the option to lend and settle in multiple currencies and crypto.

Commenting on the firm's MLO license in Hong Kong, High West Capital Partners stated that, "we are glad to further establish HWCP in Hong Kong as a premier funding provider through various sources of finance. We are positive on the growth of Asia and particularly Hong Kong as a leading global financial center and gateway to China's growth story. We view China's move with Hong Kong as a bond for a greater financial future."

Origins of High West

High West Capital Partners was founded in Hong Kong. The name High West or Sai Ko Shan is one of the mountain peaks on Hong Kong island which has views of central Hong Kong to the North, Western views of Victoria Harbour and the South China Sea. All integral trading points that have deep history in the success of Hong Kong as a financial global epicenter.

