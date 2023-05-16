Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent process automation market size is expected to reach $24.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

The growth in the intelligent process automation market is due to rising automation in various industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent process automation market share. Major intelligent process automation market companies include HCL Technologies, Pegasystems Inc., Virtual Operations, Atos SE, Happiest Minds Technologies.

Intelligent Process Automation Market Segments

• By Offering: Platform, Solution, Services,

• By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Other Technologies,

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs,

• By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud,

• By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Verticals

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intelligent process automation refers to an automation process that applies artificial intelligence and other technological solutions to increase workflow optimization and increase productivity. It offers more time for an employee to work on cognitive tasks and improve the productivity and performance of the workforce in various sectors.

