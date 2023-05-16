Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Genetically Modified Animal Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s genetically modified animal products market forecast, the genetically modified animal products market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.07 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global genetically modified animal products industry is due to Increasing bioengineered food production. North America region is expected to hold the largest genetically modified animal products market share. Major genetically modified animal products companies include Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Dow Inc., Monsanto, BASF SE, Corteva Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc..

Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Segments

● By Form: Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, Meal or Cake

● By Feed Type: Roughages, Concentrates

● By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HR), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST)

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genetically modified animal products refer to food products derived from animals that have been genetically altered in some way. This can include animals that have been genetically engineered to grow faster, produce more milk or eggs, or be resistant to certain diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

