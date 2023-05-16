Twelve25 Lighting™ announces new Brand Name and New Leadership
Big News: New Name, New Service, New Leadership!CENTRAL ISLIP, NY, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jensen Industries, LLC dba WeHangChristmasLights.com of Long Island is excited to announce its rebranding as Twelve25 Lighting™, signaling a new era in holiday & landscape lighting design and installation. This momentous name change signifies the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional lighting solutions that surpass expectations.
With nearly a decade of industry experience in Holiday Lighting design & installation, Twelve25 Lighting™ brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project. Furthermore, the owner brings 5+ years of professional experience in outdoor landscape lighting design & installation, and the team guarantees impeccable craftsmanship and outstanding results.
The new name, Twelve25 Lighting™, carries profound significance. It pays tribute to the company's origins in holiday lighting - December 25th (12/25) – and serves as a symbol of their dedication to illuminating your world throughout all Twelve months of the year.
In addition, Twelve25 Lighting™ proudly introduces Anthony DeLuca as the new Division Manager. With an impressive track record of success and over three decades of business management experience, Anthony brings unparalleled leadership and a people-first approach to the team. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly align with the company's values, ensuring the highest level of service and customer satisfaction.
About Twelve25 Lighting™: Twelve25 Lighting™ is a leading provider of holiday and landscape lighting design and installation services. With a passion for delivering exceptional lighting solutions, the company specializes in illuminating outdoor spaces and creating captivating environments. With a team of experts and a commitment to excellence, Twelve25 Lighting™ takes pride in enhancing the beauty and functionality of clients' properties.
