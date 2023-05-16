Router And Switch Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Router And Switch Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Router And Switch Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers router and switch market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s router and switch market forecast, the router and switch market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.97 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

Growing dependence on cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the router and switch market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest Router And Switch market share. Major players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., ALE International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Actelis Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Adtran Inc., ECI Telecom.

Router And Switch Market Segments

1) By Product: Internet Exchange Router, Multiservice Edge Router, Ethernet Service Edge Router, Service Provider Core Routers, ATM Switch, Other Products

2) By Service: Ethernet Aggregation, Internet Data Center/Collocation/Hosting, Ethernet Access, Broadband Remote Access Server (BRAS)

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

A router refers to a networking tool that connects various switches and the networks that go with them to create a huge network, and a switch refers to a networking device that connects various network devices. Switches are used to share information and resources within a small business network, and the router is used to distribute or route the internet connection from the modem to all the networking devices.

