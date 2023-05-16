Rapeseed Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rapeseed oil market. As per TBRC’s rapeseed oil market forecast, the rapeseed oil market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.52 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for biodiesel is expected to propel the growth of the rapeseed oil market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest Rapeseed Oil market share. Major players in the Rapeseed Oil market include Bunge Limited, CCS Estates Limited, Ola Oils Ltd., Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Ltd., Interfat SA, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Sodrugestvo Group S.A., Midlands Holdings.

Rapeseed Oil Market Segments
1) By Type: Processed, Virgin
2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
3) By Extraction Process: Aqueous Process, Enzyme Based Process
4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
5) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products, Biodiesel, Animal Feed, Household (Retail)

This type of oil is plant-based cooking oil that is part of the brassica family, which includes cabbage and mustard. Rapeseed oil tastes nutty, buttery, and earthy. Rapeseed, which is low in saturated fat, has been widely recognized for its health benefits and other nutritional extras, such as Omegas 3, 6, and 9, which can help maintain a healthy brain, heart, and joint functions.

