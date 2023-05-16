Managed Network Services Market Size Expected To Reach $102.27 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Managed Network Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Managed Network Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s managed network services market growth, the managed network services market size is predicted to reach a value of $102.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global managed network services industry is due to the increasing adoption of mobile and the internet. North America region is expected to hold the largest managed network services market share. Major managed network services companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Managed Network Services Market Segments
● By Type: Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, Network Monitoring, Managed Network Security
● By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises
● By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud
● By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A managed service provider (MSP) is a third-party organisation that administers a customer's IT infrastructure, operations, and services remotely. These are used by firms that provide clients with access to teams of professionals in a wide variety of network-related capabilities.
