Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food crops grown under cover market forecast, the food crops grown under cover market size is predicted to reach a value of $88.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.59 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global food crops grown under cover industry is due to Increasing demand for organic food. North America region is expected to hold the largest food crops grown under cover market share. Major food crops grown under cover companies include Argus Control Systems, LumiGrow, Netafim, Richel Groups, General Hydroponics, Crop One Holdings, Metropolis Farms Inc., Bright Farms Inc.
Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Segments
● By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Herbs And Microgreens, Flowers And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types
● By Growing System: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-Based, Hybrid
● By Component: Hardware, Software
● By Facility Type: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep-Water Culture Systems, Other Facility Types
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food crops grown under cover refers to the food crops that are produced or grown under glass or any protective cover. Crop rotation, no-till, and organic farming all significantly support this technique.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
