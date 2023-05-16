Large Format Display Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Large Format Display Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Large Format Display Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s large format display market forecast, the large format display market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the large format display industry is due to increased applications for digital signage. North America region is expected to hold the largest large format display market share. Major large format display companies include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic and Sony Group Corporation.

Large Format Display Market Segments

● By Display Type: Video Wall, Standalone Display,

● By Technology: Large Format Display(LFD) with LED backlit display, Large Format Display (LFD) with OLED, Large Format Display(LFD) with E-Paper,

● By Application: Indoor, Outdoor,

● By End User: Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional,

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A large format display is an LCD flat-screen display larger than 32 inches in size that is used to briefly display text, images, and video for human viewing in commercial settings such as retail shops, hospitality, corporate, and public locations to increase customer interaction. It is used in commercial settings to attract and engage customers by showing dynamic digital signage and eye-catching material such as adverts, displaying information, and real-time information.

