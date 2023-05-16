Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services invests in UK HR Tech scale-up, The Happiness Index

/EIN News/ -- Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services (BRS), global leader in employee benefits and engagement, is now deploying The Happiness Index globally.

Following a successful deployment of The Happiness Index in Romania and the United States, Sodexo BRS has decided to invest in the platform and extend this partnership worldwide to augment its core business. Over the last 2 years and in alignment with the company's strategy, Sodexo BRS has been continually investing in digital solutions and partnerships that elevate the employee and client experience to build a leading employee benefits & engagement platform.

Viktoria Otero Del Val, Sodexo BRS SVP Strategy, Product and Customer Experience said: “Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services helps motivate and engage with 36 million employees worldwide through the clients we serve. By helping our clients understand how these employees feel at work, we are helping them to take care of their employee’s well-being, and thereby retain and attract the right talent.”

The Happiness Index platform is powered by a neuroscience-based methodology and provides active listening tools and data-driven insight in real-time to promote cultural health at work. With The Happiness Index part of its digital suite, BRS measures the key employee engagement and happiness drivers across the entire employee experience.

“We’re delighted to announce this latest expansion of our partnership with BRS. Neuroscience tells us that we’re all emotional beings, but traditional employee engagement tools overlook employee emotions like happiness. For employees and teams to deliver high performance, organisations need to listen to the voice of their employees to unlock their true potential. By creating a space for what we call “freedom to be human” at work, companies put themselves at a unique advantage.” explained Matthew Phelan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Happiness Index.

About Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services is a digital-first employee benefits and engagement company, operating in a tech-advanced digital ecosystem, creating compelling employee experiences designed to help people feel engaged, motivated, and cared for. As the number two world leader in employee experience, they deliver a full suite of digital and innovative solutions in 31 countries.

Every day 36 million consumers worldwide interact with their products and services all targeted to what consumers really need to thrive. From ordering food to accessing health and wellbeing benefits, Sodexo BRS helps clients empower, support and care for their employees, everywhere. Connecting their consumers through 500 000 clients to 1,7 million affiliated merchants around the world, Sodexo BRS drives an end-to-end ecosystem and offers a Best-in-Class digital experience for each, with high CSR standards.

Key Figures

4.4 million daily transactions across our platforms

5000 employees

500,000 clients 31 countries

36 million beneficiaries and consumers

1.7 million affiliated merchants worldwide

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 53 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13.3 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at April 4, 2023)

About The Happiness Index

The Happiness Index helps organisations measure the key employee engagement and happiness drivers to power their people strategy. Our unique platform offers the products, insights and tools to shine a light on your cultural health and empower management to drive thriving cultures. Our neuroscience-based pre-built surveys measure the full employee experience. By measuring the heart and brain of your organisation, we help you understand how employees think, feel and behave. We empower and enable managers to move from feedback to insight to action. We work across 90 countries with clients as diverse as Sodexo, Darktrace, Rocco Forte Hotels and Unilever.

