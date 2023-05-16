Fiber Optic Connectors and Cables Market Size Worth USD 13.79 Billion in 2032 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for digital communication and data is a key factor driving fiber optic connectors and cables market revenue growth

Fiber Optic Connectors and Cables Market Size – USD 5.72 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Rising number of data center facilities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fiber Optic Connectors And Cables Market size reached USD 5.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for digital communication and data is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the fiber optic connectors and cables market. A surge in the number of data center facilities and high demand for Fiber To The Home (FTTH) are a few of the major factors further contributing to revenue growth of the market. Fiber optic cables are becoming increasingly popular owing to scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Rising demand for data security coupled with an increase in data transmission with rapid digitalization are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Fiber-optic cables transfer data through the light which makes it reliable for transferring data without the fear of being tapped on. Fiber optic cables are also being used in applications such as public utilities, medical applications, telecommunications, and military operations. On 1 February 2022, OptoTest, which is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative fiber optic test instruments for manufacturing and research, introduced a new line of portable equipment suitable for a variety of applications such as data centers, enterprise LAN, telecommunications, aerospace, defence, and industrial networks. New products include the OP350 Optical Light Source, OP360 Bidirectional Insertion and Return Loss Tester, OP310 Optical Power Meter, and OP380 Insertion Loss Tester.

Fiber optic cables are an increasingly popular option for home internet, as they allow for faster and more reliable data transfer than copper cables. FTTH is a technology that allows for the delivery of digital services such as internet access, video, and voice over a single fiber optic cable directly to a home or business. Thereby, demand for Fiber To The Home (FTTH) is increasing rapidly as more consumers are switching to fiber optic internet owing to its superior performance. High demand for FTTH is driven by the need for faster and more reliable internet connections, as well as the increasing availability of digital services which is leading to driving revenue growth of the fiber optic connectors and cables market.

However, fiber optic cables consist of glass which makes them fragile in nature as well as difficult to install as such cables can easily break which is expected to provide some restraints to the revenue growth of the market. Fiber optic cables are much more delicate than copper cables and are easily damaged when exposed to environmental conditions such as temperature changes, physical stress, and moisture. Moreover, with the rapid growth of 5G wireless internet is leading to slow growth rates of fiber optic cable.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The lucent connector segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. A smaller form factor, with a 1.25-mm ferrule, approximately half the size of SC connectors, is one of the major benefits in high-connection-density situations such as data centers and telecom switching centers. LC is a push-pull connection, but unlike SC's locking tab, it uses a latch with a smaller ferrule, which is increasing demand for LC in data communications and other high-density patch applications.

A single-mode segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The optical core of the single-mode fiber optical cable is 9m long which aids in longer transmission distances and higher bandwidth. Single-mode fiber optic cable use light sources that are stronger and brighter, with reduced attenuation.

The telecommunication segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Fiber optic connectors and cables are in high demand in the telecommunications industry as they offer a reliable, high-speed connection with low cost and reduced power consumption. Transportation of gigabit-speed connections across distances of more than 90 meters is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in Europe is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Fiber optic cables are proven to be faster and more reliable than traditional copper cables, and they are becoming increasingly popular in Europe. Fiber optic cables are becoming more popular in Europe owing to superior life expectancy. Fiber optic cables can withstand a wide range of environmental conditions and can last for decades with minimal maintenance. This makes them an excellent option for businesses that need to ensure their infrastructure is reliable and cost-effective in the long term. According to Observatorio Nacional 5G, Spain has the highest fiber optic penetration in the European Union, only surpassed by Belarus, and will continue to do so in the next five years, tied with France, which has made significant fiber investment in the previous two years.

On 3 March 2022, SENKO Advanced Components, Inc. announced a partnership with Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. on the SN-MT connection system. SN-MT is a next-generation multi-fiber connection that is developed by SENKO. SN-MT carries up to 16 fibers in a single-row ferrule packed inside a standard SN connection footprint. It will be offered in two fiber counts: 8F and 16F. The SN-MT 8F is appropriate for developing transceiver optics such as 4x400G DR4. The patch panel design with SN-MT 16F increases connection density by 2.7x over MPO-16F and 1.3x over MPO-32F. It is appropriate for a wide range of high-density applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optic connectors and cables market on the basis of product, mode, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Lucent Connector (LC)

Straight Tip (ST)

Subscriber Connector (SC)

Ferrule Core (FC) connectors

Multi-Fiber Termination Push On/Pull Off (MTP/MPO)

Sub multi assembly

Fiber-distributed data interface

Others

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Telecommunication

Public Utilities

Community Antenna TV

Industrial

Military

Security systems

Lighting

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Telecom

Oil & gas

Railway

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Fiber Optic Connectors and Cables market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Fiber Optic Connectors and Cables market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

