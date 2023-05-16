Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electronic logging device market forecast, the electronic logging device market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.57 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global electronic logging device industry is due to increasing demand for electronics in the automotive industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electronic logging device market share. Major electronic logging device companies include Trimble Transportation, Omnitracs LLC, Teletrac Navman Ltd., Geotab Inc., Donlen Corporation, Verizon Connect, Blue Ink Tech.

Electronic Logging Device Market Segments

● By Component: Telematics Unit, Display, Other Components

● By Form Factor Type: Embedded, Integrated

● By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Truck, Bus

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electronic logging device (ELD) is an electronic tool that assist licensed truck drivers and private motor carriers to measure their hours of operation. Electronic logging device is furnished with inbuilt gyroscopes, GPS tracking and accelerometers and it measures hours of service, drive time, duty status, real time GPS location, engine load and speed, fuel efficiency, Idling, mileage for diagnostics and fault codes and Safety-related events, like harsh braking or collisions.

