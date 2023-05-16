Vitamins and Supplements Market Surpasses $196.5 Billion in 2030: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Shift in consumer preferences due to increasing focus on health and prevention and rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Vitamins and Supplements Market Size – USD 108.4 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Inclusion of immune-boosting functional components in nutraceutical products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitamins and supplements market size reached USD 108.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Due to rising consumer health consciousness and a growing emphasis on preventative healthcare, the market for vitamins and supplements has experienced significant expansion in recent years. Vitamins and supplements are essential for helping people satisfy their nutritional needs, especially those with dietary limitations or who have certain medical conditions. The market for vitamins and supplements is described in this article in general terms, emphasising its drivers, constraints, growth factors, and pertinent data from governmental agencies.

Numerous items, including multivitamins, single vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and sports nutrition supplements, are available on the market for vitamins and supplements. These products are offered in a variety of formats, including tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids, to accommodate a wide range of consumer preferences. Ageing populations, increased health awareness, and the incidence of chronic diseases are some of the reasons driving the market.

The growing consumer emphasis on keeping their best health and well-being is one of the major factors driving the market for vitamins and supplements. People are taking a more proactive approach to controlling their health and using supplements to fill up any nutritional gaps in their meals. Additionally, the growing understanding of the advantages of preventative healthcare has increased demand for vitamins and supplements.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In terms of revenue, the geriatric category dominated the vitamins and supplements market in 2021. Elderly people's growing need for important vitamins like vitamin D and vitamin B is a key driver driving demand in this market. Elderly people are regularly found to have vitamin D and vitamin B deficiencies, which can raise their risk of developing osteoporosis and other age-related diseases. In addition, vitamin D promotes bone health, fights depression, and shields against colds. Additionally, an ageing population in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the course of the projection period.

During the projected period, the Over-The-Counter (OTC) segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to revenue. It is projected that initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of beneficial laws by the majority of governments throughout the world would have an impact on the acceptance and expansion of OTC dietary supplements. OTC dietary supplement companies are attempting to improve the functionality of their products, which will likely present significant market development potential.

In 2021, the offline market contributed a large portion of revenue. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) or brick-and-mortar stores are the two offline distribution methods. Offline subcategories include, for example, supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty shops, practitioners, and other direct-to-consumer channels offering nutritional supplements. Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a significant role in the sale of nutritional supplements in North America and Europe due to their greater ubiquity. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are likely to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific, with Vietnam, India, and the Philippines expected to see the fastest CAGRs over the course of the forecast period, according to a Food Industry Asia report published in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Vitamins and Supplements market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Vitamins and Supplements market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Major companies in the market report include Herbalife International of America, Inc., Archer-Daniels Midland Company, Amway Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, Nestle S.A., Nutrition and Biosciences (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), Bayer AG, Glanbia PLC, and Arkopharma.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Emergen Research has segmented the vitamins and supplements based on ingredient, form, application, end-users, type, distribution channel, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Vitamins

Supplements

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Immunity

Brain/Mental Health

Bone & Joint Health

Menopause

Metabolic Health

Beauty Care

Digestive & Microbiome Health

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

OTC

Prescribed

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Offline

Online

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Vitamins and Supplements market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Vitamins and Supplements market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

