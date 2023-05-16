Submit Release
RSIPF complete PG 2023 security planning workshop conducted by CPLT in Honiara

 

NEMSEP officers together with CPLT during the training session at Rove Headquarters

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Emergency Management and Special Event Planning Department (NEMSEP) have completed the Pacific Games (PG23) Security Planning Workshop conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara on 11 May.

Acting Director, NEMSEP Department Inspector Harry Poutz Vanosi says, “This PG security planning workshop provided by our police partners is very helpful for the upcoming PG23 and major events in the future. It covers key aspects of major event security planning with experience of the World Championships in Athletics held in Beijing.”

The CPLT Expert on Major Event Security Mr.GAO Yuan says, “This workshop focuses on sharing major event security command systems, main process and key parts of major event security planning, potential security risk analysis of PG23 and exchanging ideas and experiences on the key points of PG23 venue security planning.”

Associate Professor, PhD JIA Zhanyun of CPLT says, “The capacity building of RSIPF will be continuously supported by CPLT for the upcoming PG23.”

