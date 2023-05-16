Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers glass bonding adhesives market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s glass bonding adhesives market forecast, the glass bonding adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.25 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.71% through the forecast period.

The expanding automotive industry is expected to be the key driver of the glass bonding adhesive market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest glass bonding adhesives market share. Major players in the market include Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Permabond LLC.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segments

1) By Type: Polyurethane, Modified Silanes Adhesives, Silicone Adhesives, Acrylate Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Polysulfides, UV Or LED Curing, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Automotive And Transportation, Electronics And Appliances, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

These types of bonding adhesives are substances made for fusing two surfaces together, such as glass to glass or other substrates like plastics, metals, and rubbers. They are produced using a variety of substances, including silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and cyanoacrylate.

