Global Student Information System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Student Information System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides student information system market data and covers every facet of the student information system market intelligence. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the student information system market size is expected to grow to $13.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

The growing inclination toward e-learning is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest student information system market share. Major student information system companies include Oracle Corporation, Workday Inc., SAP SE, Jenzabar Inc., Skyward Inc., Illuminate Education, Ellucian, Anthology Inc., Foradian Technologies.

Market Segments
1) By Component: Software, Service
2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise
3) By Application: Financial Management, Student Management, Admission and Recruitment, Student Engagement and Support, Other Applications
4) By End-Use: K-12, Higher Education

This type of system refers to the student-centric management system that collects and manages students' information like personal information, contact details, health information, performance in academics, grades. It allow educational institutions and students to digitally monitor and manage their academics. These are utilised to improve interaction and coordination among students and faculty, in addition to make information tracking easier for both parents and administrative staff.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Student Information System Market Trends
4. Student Information System Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Student Information System Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

