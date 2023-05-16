Global Database Monitoring Software Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Database Monitoring Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Database Monitoring Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s database monitoring software market forecast, the database monitoring software market size is expected to grow to $3.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%.
The growth in the database monitoring software industry is due to increase in data generation. North America region is expected to hold the largest database monitoring software market share. Major players in the database monitoring software market include SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Quest Software Inc., VirtualMetric B.V., Sematext Group Inc., Heroix Corporation.
Database Monitoring Software Global Market Segments
•By Component: Software, Services
•By Deployment: Cloud or SaaS, On-Premises
•By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs
•By End User: Banks and Financial Institutes, Healthcare, Government, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other End Users
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Database monitoring software is a tool or application that is designed to monitor database management systems. This software takes a multi-pronged approach to database speed optimization and offers methods to improve database structure. It is used to help organizations track, optimize and diagnose the performance of their database applications.
