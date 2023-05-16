LATITUDE Regenerative Real Estate Announces 2nd Annual Regenerative Real Estate Gathering Event

Latitude Regenerative Real Estate Gathering Event Logo

Attend the 2nd Annual Latitude Regenerative Real Estate Gathering Event in Partnership with The Ecology School and River Bend Farm in Saco, Maine

LANGLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LATITUDE Regenerative Real Estate, a leading real estate company dedicated to transforming the way we inhabit the planet, is thrilled to announce the 2023 Regenerative Real Estate Gathering, their second annual event in collaboration with The Ecology School and River Bend Farm.

The Gathering aims to bring together like-minded visionaries and regenerative practitioners to learn from inspiring leaders and engage in nourishing conversations. This event is designed to create an inclusive environment that welcomes both seasoned experts and newcomers in the field.

From August 29 to September 1, 2023, a community of leaders will convene in Saco, Maine, to explore the theme "From Ownership to Stewardship: Embodying a Stewardship Stance Towards Self, People, and Place." The four-day event will be held at River Bend Farm, providing accommodation at a Living Building nestled in a serene forest and farm setting. Attendees will enjoy three daily organic meals and a wide range of activities including yoga, movement, dance, swimming, bonfires, open play, as well as inspiring speakers and panel discussions. To ensure accessibility for underrepresented communities within the Regenerative Real Estate space, LATITUDE is also offering scholarships to participate.

Alissa Collins, Chair of the 2023 Regenerative Real Estate Gathering, states, "The Gathering serves as a revitalizing and energizing anchor for culture creators and change makers in the real estate industry that are implementing regenerative approaches. It provides an opportunity for individuals to connect, build the field, and explore possibilities for collaboration."

The Gathering will feature keynote speeches from renowned experts in the field, Ifeoma Ebo and Ian McSweeney. Ifeoma Ebo, Principal of Creative Urban Alchemy, will deliver a talk on "Regenerative Place Keeping." With her extensive experience as an Urban Designer & Strategist, Ifeoma has a proven 20-year track record in transforming urban spaces into platforms for equity and design excellence. Her speech will delve into the inclusive design process, drawing inspiration from the history and culture of communities.

Ian McSweeney, whose life work is focused on Farmland Ownership, Tenure, and Equity innovation and creation, will present "A New Story for Land Access." Ian specializes in supporting communities through farmland conservation and providing direct assistance and support to transform and transition farmland ownership for farmers, nonprofits, and other conservation, agricultural, and community organizations. His keynote will explore sustainable agriculture, farmland conservation, and the partnerships necessary for successfully transitioning farmland to the next generation.

The partnership with The Ecology School holds significant importance for the event's guests. The Ecology School approaches the science of ecology through hands-on exploration of ecosystems and showcases sustainable farming and living practices. The collaboration between LATITUDE Regenerative Real Estate and The Ecology School aims to foster connection, collaboration, and inspiration.

Drew Dumsch, President and CEO of The Ecology School, expresses excitement about hosting the 2023 Regenerative Real Estate Gathering and the opportunity to deepen their impact, stating, "The Ecology School is looking forward to welcoming back the Regenerative Real Estate Gathering to River Bend Farm this summer to continue deepening their impact. Sharing our sustainable campus with like-minded folks who believe in the importance of connection and collaboration, like we do at The Ecology School, is inspiring."

To learn more about the 2023 RRE Gathering, Register, or inquire about Sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alissa Collins, Chair of the 2023 RRE Gathering event, please visit: https://chooseLATITUDE.com/gathering.

Latitude Committee Members: Alissa Collins, Co-Founder of Latitude, Garrett Peterson, Latitude Partner, David Todd, Latitude Partner and Change Agent, Mark Voss, Latitude Partner and Change Agent, Paige Buda, Latitude Partner and Creative Strategist, Izumi Tanaka, Latitude Change Agent, Soraya Schneider, Latitude Change Agent, Daniel Hason, Latitude Change Agent, Ambar Margarida, Principal of Spacesmith, Isabel Affinito, COO of Heartwood Real Estate Group,

Sponsors: Aaron Fairchild, regenerative thought-leader, poet, and Co-CEO of GreenCanopy NODE, Caroline Rothwell, enviro-futurist, brand strategist, and Founder, CARO Consulting.

