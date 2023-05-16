Global Customer Experience Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Customer Experience Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Customer Experience Management Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers customer experience management market data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s customer experience management market forecast, the customer experience management market size is expected to grow to $19.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

The rising digital transformations across retail and healthcare are expected to propel the customer experience management market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest customer experience management industry share. Top customer experience management companies include Medallia Inc., Clarabridge, Zendesk, Open Text Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Verint Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Customer Experience Management Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Touchpoint: Websites, Stores, Call centers, Mobile apps, Social media, Emails, Virtual assistants, Other Touchpoints

3) By Deployment type: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Organisation Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Vertical: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Travel and hospitality, Media and entertainment, Public sector, Other Verticals

This type of management refers to the study of how to better understand customers and implement strategic plans that support cross-functional initiatives and a customer-centric culture. It is used to offer qualitative insights, integrate relationship data throughout the entire customer lifecycle, and prioritize customer experiences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Customer Experience Management Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



