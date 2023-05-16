Smart Manufacturing Market Size Expected To Reach $605 Billion By 2027

Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers smart manufacturing market data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the global smart manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $605.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13%.

The rising number of investments in industry 4.0 is expected to drive the smart manufacturing market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major smart manufacturing companies include Siemens AG, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric, Fanuc.

Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Execution Systems (MES), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), SCADA, Discrete Control Systems (DCS), Machine Vision, 3D Printing, Other Technologies

3) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, Food and Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Other End-Users

This type of manufacturing refers to a process that employs computer controls, modelling, big data and other automation to improve manufacturing efficiencies. It analyzes machine and sensor data to improve operational efficiency and avoid downtime.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Manufacturing Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

