Smart Manufacturing Market Size Expected To Reach $605 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers smart manufacturing market data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the global smart manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $605.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13%.
The rising number of investments in industry 4.0 is expected to drive the smart manufacturing market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major smart manufacturing companies include Siemens AG, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric, Fanuc.
Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation
1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
2) By Technology: Machine Execution Systems (MES), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), SCADA, Discrete Control Systems (DCS), Machine Vision, 3D Printing, Other Technologies
3) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, Food and Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Other End-Users
This type of manufacturing refers to a process that employs computer controls, modelling, big data and other automation to improve manufacturing efficiencies. It analyzes machine and sensor data to improve operational efficiency and avoid downtime.
