Dental Insurance Market Size Expected To Reach $246 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers dental insurance market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dental insurance market forecast, the dental insurance global market size is predicted to reach a value of $246.29 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of oral disorders is expected to propel the dental insurance market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dental insurance market share. Major dental insurance market leaders include Aetna Inc., Aflac Inc., Allianz SE, Ameritas Holding Company, Axa S A, Cigna Corp, Delta Co, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, MetLife Services and Solutions LLC.

Dental Insurance Market Segments

1) By Type: Major, Basic, Preventive

2) By Coverage: Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Other Coverages

3) By Demographics: Senior Citizens, Adults, Minors

4) By End User: Individuals, Corporates

This type of insurance is a type of health insurance that covers the costs of dental treatment, including concerns with the teeth and gums, as well as preventative treatments such as annual cleanings. In exchange for the payment of a monthly premium, a corporation offers to pay a portion of a consumer's medical expenses.

