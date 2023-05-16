Global Contact Center Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Contact Center Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Contact Center Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides contact center analytics market analysis and covers every facet of the contact center analytics market. As per TBRC’s contact center analytics market forecast, the contact center analytic market size is expected to grow to $3.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The increase in demand for predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the contact center analytics market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest contact center analytics market share. Major contact center analytics market leaders include Cisco Systems Inc., Genpact, Oracle Corporation, Avaya Holdings Corp, NICE Ltd., SAP SE, 8x8 Inc., Talkdesk, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Contact Center Analytics Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premise

4) By Applications: Automatic Call Distributor, Log Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Real-time Monitoring and Reporting, Workforce Optimization, Customer Experience Management, Other Applications

5) By Verticals: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defense, Other Verticals

Contact center analytics refers to the process and tools that firms like contact centers use to gain business performance insights by tracking, collecting, and managing various service metrics such as call times, employee performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The data is used by organizations operating in call center analytics to formulate customer-centric strategies for business efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Contact Center Analytics Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



