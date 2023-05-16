Consumer Credit Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Consumer Credit Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Consumer Credit Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s consumer credit market forecast, the consumer credit market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.91 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6% through the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of cashless transactions is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest consumer credit market share. Major consumer credit market leaders include The Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC., BNP Paribas SA, China Construction Bank Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings PLC., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.
Consumer Credit Market Segments
1) By Service Type: Credit Services, Software And IT Support Services
2) By Credit Type: Revolving Credits, Non-Revolving Credits
3) By Issuer: Banks And Finance Companies, Credit Unions, Other Issuers
4) By Payment Method: Direct Deposit, Debit Card, Other Payment Methods
5) By Application: Individual, Enterprise, Other Applications
This type of credit is a type of personal debt used to buy goods and services, including credit cards. In consumer credit, banks, shops, and other businesses offer credit to customers so they can make quick purchases and recoup the cost over time with interest.
The Table Of Content For The Consumer Credit Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
6. Consumer Credit Market Statistics
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
