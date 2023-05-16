Global Application Transformation Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Application Transformation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Application Transformation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Application Transformation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers application transformation market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s application transformation market forecast, the application transformation market size is expected to grow to $24.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

An increase in big data consumption across industries is expected to propel the application transformation market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Accenture PLC, Atos SA, Cognizant, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

Application Transformation Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Cloud Application Migration, Application Integration, Application Replatforming, Application Portfolio Assessment, UI/UX Modernizations, Other Service Types

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

3) By End Use: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Application transformation refers to the procedure of updating out-of-date software to satisfy present needs. Application transformation helps to achieve resilience and empowers the business to run more efficiently.

