Wildlife Children’s Book Author Witnesses Plight of Endangered Species

Orangutans are critically endangered. This habituated orangutan grew up with Dr Birute Mary Galdikas, the leading primatologist on orangutans.

Imagine seeing giraffe heads in dining room for breakfast?! Endangered Rothschild giraffes join guests at “bucket-list” luxury Hotel Giraffe Manor. Fear not. They are only interested in giraffe pellets not your breakfast! See same giraffes FREE at Giraffe