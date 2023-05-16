The Fit Guide - Revolutionizing the Fitness Industry with the First Global Rating System - Unveils its London Launch

The Fit Guide 5-Star Award Winner - Barry's Bootcamp Soho

The Fit Guide - the first independent, global rating system for fitness clubs, gyms and studios - has launched in London, highlighting the city's best clubs.

LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fit Guide (TFG) has officially launched in London, Europe's most vibrant fitness market, providing essential guidance to city residents and travelers in their quest for top-notch fitness studios, classes, and instructors.

Following its highly acclaimed debut in New York last month, TFG, the fitness industry's pioneering global rating system for recognizing excellence, has garnered rave reviews from industry experts and fitness enthusiasts alike. Buoyed by this early success, TFG is now gearing up for subsequent launches in other premier fitness hotspots around the globe later this year, including Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai.

While esteemed rating systems for restaurants and hotels have long been established and respected, The Fit Guide is a groundbreaking initiative within the fitness industry, offering an impartial and unbiased platform to showcase the world's leading yoga, barre, cycling, Pilates, HIIT, and strength clubs.

Before the launch, TFG undertook an extensive research process to identify fifty of London's finest boutique fitness clubs. Each club was then subjected to an anonymous evaluation, meticulously assessing over 250 objective standards across the complete client journey, encompassing reception service, class experience, facilities, equipment, and technology. Ratings are completely independent and cannot be influenced or bought by clubs.

Out of the fifty clubs evaluated in London, only five achieved the highest accolade of The Fit Guide 5-Star Award, a testament to their exceptional overall experience. These industry-leading clubs include the Kensington and Oxford Circus branches of 1Rebel, as well as the Central and Soho branches of Barry's and Boom Cycle, Monument club.

Furthermore, an additional 23 clubs have been acknowledged for their excellence, earning The Fit Guide 4-Star Award. The Fit Guide also highlights leading clubs in the city that have received special mentions as "Recommended."

TFG was founded by fitness expert Jack Thomas and hospitality veteran Matt Lavender, both renowned figures in their respective fields, who recognized the dire need for an industry standard, an unbiased rating system, and a trusted guide for fitness clubs and studios.

"London is undoubtedly the fitness capital of Europe, and it gives us great pleasure to launch The Fit Guide as our first city in the region. Over the past decade, the fitness industry has witnessed remarkable growth, and The Fit Guide aims to elevate it further," commented Jack Thomas, co-founder of TFG and host of the Fitness Business Asia podcast.

Thomas added, "New York's fitness club owners and operators have embraced The Fit Guide with open arms, understanding the industry's readiness for a global standard and benchmark for excellence."

Matt Lavender, co-founder of TFG and CEO of the hospitality consultancy Enlites said, “Having spent a year developing and refining our standards and evaluation process, it was very satisfying to see it all come together with our hugely successful New York launch. I’m excited now to announce our London winners and take the next step towards The Fit Guide becoming the global benchmark for excellence in the fitness industry.”

For more details, visit The Fit Guide at www.thefitguide.com. Stay informed with their free weekly industry newsletter, brimming with statistics and insights, by subscribing at www.thefitguide.com/subscribe.