NuMed Direct Primary Care Launches New Functional and Lifestyle Medicine Program for Clients
NuMed Direct Primary Care has a dedication to delivering top-notch care, unparalleled expertise, training, patient service, and medical treatment.
NuMed Direct Primary Care (DPC) is proud to announce the launch of its “Feed the Beast” (FTB), a new functional and lifestyle medicine program.
By focusing on the five pillars of health: nutrition, physical activity, sleep/rest, stress relief, and sense of purpose, FTB holistically addresses the root causes of clients’ health concerns — empowering them to work toward optimal health and wellness.
The FTB program is built on a multi-pronged approach to help clients enjoy lasting results: a personalized approach to diet, a focus on detoxification, and behavioral support. By working closely with clients to create a tailored nutrition plan that includes dietary changes, supplementation, and other nutritional interventions, the NuMed team helps address underlying health issues. Since many chronic health conditions are linked to toxins in the body, the FTB program also takes extra steps to identify and address these toxins through a variety of interventions, including lifestyle changes, and specialized testing in efforts to support detoxification.
Finally, the FTB program incorporates a focus on behavior change. The team of healthcare professionals at NuMed DPC recognizes that many health concerns are linked to lifestyle factors, such as stress, lack of sleep, and poor exercise habits. Through coaching and support, the FTB program helps clients make lasting behavioral changes that can improve their overall health and well-being.
The launch of the FTB program at NuMed DPC represents a significant step forward in the field of functional and lifestyle medicine. By taking a holistic approach to client care, the program aims to help clients achieve optimal health and wellness in a way that is tailored to their individual needs and preferences.
"We are thrilled to be launching the FTB program at NuMed," said Adam Courchaine, president of NuMed DPC. "Our team is committed to providing clients with the highest level of care, and we believe that the FTB program represents an important step forward in the field of functional and lifestyle medicine."
To learn more about the FTB program at NuMed DPC, visit their website at https://numedprimarycare.com/ftb/.
