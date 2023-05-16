Zero Abuse Project Launches New Website for Adult Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse
SurvivorSpace is a safe space for adult survivors of child sexual abuse.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To better prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse, Zero Abuse Project, a national nonprofit organization, recently unveiled a new resource for adult survivors. Their new website SurvivorSpace is a technology-based website and eventual mobile app informed by adult survivors of child sexual abuse, for survivors.
In addition to learning about child sexual abuse issues, focusing on self-care and resiliency, viewing and reading survivor stories, exploring information about civil litigation, accessing national and institution-based resources, and connecting with others to discuss a variety of topics, SurvivorSpace provides a safe space for adult survivors and those who care about them. An interactive ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) quiz, educational and inspirational content written by survivors, a chat-based discussion page called SurvivorForum, and periodic online learning and discussion events called SurvivorCircles are all included on the website.
An advocate for the new website, Alison, says, “SurvivorSpace feels more like a living room than a doctor's office, which is so appreciated.” One of the survivors, Wendy, writes, “ This is a GREAT website. I wish I'd had it in my early years of healing.”
The website combines real multimedia information with the best technological capabilities for adult survivors to feel informed, motivated, and connected. In the upcoming months, SurvivorSpace plans to include a mobile app along with information and tools for survivors' loved ones, victim-serving professionals, and faith communities.
“As a survivor who has been on the healing journey for 19 years and as an advocate, being part of SurvivorSpace has been monumental in my personal and professional journey. The website and the creative heartbeat behind it combine elevating survivor voices and getting unique trauma-informed healing resources to survivors in the most effective, user-friendly ways. I hope that the ‘by survivors, for survivors’ focus of SurvivorSpace will remind survivors tangibly that their voices have value, their stories matter, and that we are not alone.” - Melanie Sachs Barton, survivor and advocate.
SurvivorSpace is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime via the Advancing the Use of Technology to Assist Victims of Crime grant.
For more info, email mike.valente@zeroabuseproject.org or call at 571.312.9803 * 719.
