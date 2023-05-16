E-Commerce Warehouse Market to Reach $832.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global e-commerce warehouse market is driven by factors such as rapid growth of the e-commerce market, need for faster fulfillment to meet customer expectations, and technological advancements that enable improved operational accuracy and inventory visibility.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ E-commerce Warehouse Market by Business Type (B2B, and B2C), by Component (Hardware Equipment, and Software), by Product (Electronics, Apparel, Home Furnishing, Personal Care and Baby Products, Books, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global e-commerce warehouse industry generated $158.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $832.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global e-commerce warehouse market is driven by factors such as rapid growth of the e-commerce market, need for faster fulfillment to meet customer expectations, and technological advancements that enable improved operational accuracy and inventory visibility. However, increasing complexity of supply chain management and rising cost of real estate are hampering the e-commerce warehouse market growth. On the contrary, integration of sustainability initiatives into warehouse operations, and adoption of omnichannel fulfillment strategies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the e-commerce warehouse market during the forecast period.

E-Com Warehousing Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $158.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $832.8 billion CAGR 18.4% No. of Pages in Report 246 Segments Covered Business Type, Component, Product, and Region. Drivers Rapid growth of the e-commerce market



Need for faster fulfillment to meet customer expectations



Technological advancements that enable improved operational accuracy and inventory visibility Opportunities Integration of sustainability initiatives into warehouse operations



Adoption of omnichannel fulfillment strategies Restraints Increasing complexity of supply chain management



Rising cost of real estate

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the e-commerce warehouse industry. the pandemic caused disruptions in many industries, due to which the e-commerce sector experienced a surge in demand as consumers turned to online shopping to meet their needs while adhering to social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions.

However, the pandemic caused changes in consumer purchasing behavior, with increased demand for essential goods and a shift towards e-commerce for non-essential goods. This resulted to changes in the product mix and fulfillment strategies for e-commerce warehouses. Warehouses had to adapt to handle a higher volume of essential goods, such as food, health and hygiene products, and household essentials, while also managing changes in order patterns and inventory management for non-essential goods.

The B2B segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on business type, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global e-commerce warehouse market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. B2B e-commerce has been rapidly growing, with businesses embracing online sales channels to streamline procurement processes, reduce costs, and expand their customer base. This increased adoption of B2B e-commerce which resulted in higher demand for efficient warehousing solutions to store, manage, and fulfill online orders. However, B2C segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR at 20.5% during the forecast period as individuals are rapidly adopting the online shopping for their convenience.

The hardware equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global e-commerce warehouse market revenue Moreover, the software segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2032 and is anticipated to grow with 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period. This is because warehouse software is increasingly being used to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and traceability of goods and many warehouse operators are adopting the software for increasing their effectiveness and efficiency.

The electronics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global e-commerce warehouse market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by an increase in consumer demand for smartphones, laptops, smart home devices, and other electronic gadgets, advancements in technology, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT), and surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly electronics. Furthermore, the others segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR at 22.7% during the forecast period. this is due to individuals are shifting towards the online shopping for the small products which saves their time.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2022

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global e-commerce warehouse market revenue and is expected to lead the trail from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that the developing countries in Asia-Pacific are continuously improving their e-commerce warehouse sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce market in the world. As a result, e-commerce warehouses have become crucial in supporting the growth of online retail. E-commerce industries such as Lazada, Shopee, & Tokopedia have also established warehouses across Southeast Asia to support their operations. Moreover, Europe region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 22.7% by 2032, due to the consumers shifting towards the online shopping and rising penetration of smart devices which support the market growth in the European region.

Leading Market Players: -

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

FEDEX

SHIPNETWORK

SHIPBOB

DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP

RED STAG FULFILLMENT

SHOPIFY INC.

SHIPMONK

KENCO

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-commerce warehouse market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

