Innovative Contemporary Art Gallery on Philadelphia Mainline Pioneers the Convergence of Traditional & Digital Art Forms

Cutting-edge art gallery on the Philadelphia Mainline merges traditional and digital art in a groundbreaking grand opening featuring Riley Martin Wynn.

It's like it's 1962 and you're walking in front of the Ferus Gallery and see an installation of Campbell soup cans paintings or Brillo boxes” — Michele Colonna on the state of digital art adaptation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colonna Contemporary a trailblazing contemporary art gallery located on the vibrant Philadelphia Mainline, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on May 19th, 2023. The gallery aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and digital art, offering a captivating space that embraces the dynamic interplay between these two art forms. The grand opening will feature an extraordinary solo exhibition by Nantucket-based fine art photographer and digital artist, Riley Martin Wynn.

The mission of Colonna Contemporary is to challenge artistic boundaries and foster an environment that celebrates the fusion of traditional techniques and cutting-edge technology. With an unwavering commitment to artistic innovation, the gallery seeks to engage art enthusiasts, collectors, and the wider community in a captivating exploration of the evolving landscape of contemporary art.

The grand opening event will serve as a remarkable introduction to Colonna Contemporary's vision, showcasing the dynamic possibilities that emerge when traditional and digital art forms intersect. Through an exclusive solo show by the visionary artist Riley Martin Wynn, attendees will be invited to embark on a journey that blurs the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, exploring the intriguing realm where traditional artistry meets digital expression.

Colonna Contemporary takes pride in its commitment to curating exceptional exhibitions, showcasing the works of visionary artists who share a passion for redefining artistic expression. By bridging the gap between the traditional and digital worlds, the gallery aims to inspire dialogue, spark new perspectives, and challenge preconceived notions about the boundaries of art.

The grand opening of Colonna Contemporary is a momentous occasion that marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in Philadelphia's art scene. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering art enthusiasts and the community at large an opportunity to immerse themselves in the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary art.

Media Contact:

Michele Colonna

Principal

michele@colonnacontemporary.com

484.793.5114

About Colonna Contemporary:

Colonna Contemporary is a cutting-edge contemporary art gallery located on the Philadelphia Mainline. Dedicated to bridging the worlds of traditional and digital art, the gallery showcases works by visionary artists who challenge artistic boundaries. Through thought-provoking exhibitions and innovative programming, Colonna Contemporary aims to engage and inspire art enthusiasts while fostering a deeper appreciation for the evolving landscape of contemporary art.