Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 4100 Block of Emery Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the 4100 block of Emery Place, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspects were armed with a knife and assaulted the victim with the intent to commit a robbery. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/8_EqIjr657c

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.