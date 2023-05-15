Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 4400 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys and property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/B4PPSD9BNKI

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.