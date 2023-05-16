Derby Barracks / VAPO x2
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002289
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/15/23, at approximately 1821 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2
ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 15, 2023 at approximately 1821 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a complaint that Derrill Bunker was in violation of a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed that Derrill was in fact in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant.
Derrill was lodged at Northern State Correction Facility and ordered to appear in the Orleans County Superior Criminal Court on 5/16/23 at 1230pm.
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged – Northern State Correction Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/15/23 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.