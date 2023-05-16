Derby Barracks / VAPO x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002289

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/15/23, at approximately 1821 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2

ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2023 at approximately 1821 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a complaint that Derrill Bunker was in violation of a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed that Derrill was in fact in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant.

Derrill was lodged at Northern State Correction Facility and ordered to appear in the Orleans County Superior Criminal Court on 5/16/23 at 1230pm.

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged – Northern State Correction Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/15/23 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.