Party leader emphasises improving leadership in new period

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Monday called on delegates at a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership, making it stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.

In his opening remarks, the leader stressed that the meeting is significant to the realisation of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, saying it offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the 2021-2026 tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.

Regarding a report reviewing the leadership of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat, and some key tasks till the end of the tenure, the Party chief said it touches upon the domestic and global situation objectively and comprehensively since the 13th National Party Congress, which has experienced more rapid, unusual developments, and more difficulties and complexities compared with the forecast as well as the corresponding period of previous terms.

The report also pointed to outstanding advantages, main shortcomings and their causes and lessons on the leadership in Party building and rectification and socio-economic development, among other fields, he continued.

It included analysis of the domestic and global situation from now till the end of the tenure, and major tasks for the second half of the term, the leader added.

Trọng noted that reviewing the leadership of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat should be conducted in parallel with assessing the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, given a host of new and more severe challenges emerging in the domestic and global situation.

The report, once approved by the committee, will serve as a foundation for the Political Bureau and the Secretariat to carry forward achievements recorded in the first half of the tenure, while quickly and seriously dealing with shortcomings to better perform their tasks in the remaining time, he said.

The top leader emphasised that the results made are attributable to tireless efforts by the entire Party, people and army through tenures.

During the three-day meeting, the committee will cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Political Bureau and the Secretariat.

In this regard, he said the confidence vote is intended to better materialise the committee’s guidelines, policies, resolutions and conclusions on Party and political system building and rectification, and building a contingent of high-ranking Party officials who have sufficient virtue and ability to perform their tasks, thus contributing to consolidating and enhancing the confidence of officials, Party members and people in the Party.

The Party chief also urged the committee to ensure democracy, objectivity, publicity and transparency both in holding the vote and using its results.

Votes of confidence

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Văn Cường, deputy director of the Institute of Party Building under the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, said that the collection of votes of confidence for positions in the Party is conducted according to regulation No 96/2023 of the Political Bureau.

According to the regulation, the collection is carried out periodically in the third year of the five-year term of a National Congress.

Members of the Central Committee will take votes of confidence for the positions elected by the Central Committee of the Party.

Regulation 96 specifies the titles and positions for which the vote of confidence is obtained and the composition of the vote of confidence for each title and position.

Under the regulation, the results of the vote of confidence are used to evaluate personnel, serve as a basis for planning, dispatching, appointing, and recommending personnel for election, dismissal as well as having personnel subject/ entitled for policies.

In cases where more than 50 per cent but less than two thirds of the votes of confidence are low, the authority that manages that personnel will remove them from the (higher) positions that they are planned/shortlisted for.

The authority also considers dismissing their current position, arranging another job, having them resign or conduct a vote of confidence in accordance with regulations.

In cases where two-thirds or more of the votes of confidence are low, the authority will relieve them of their positions and arrange for other (lower) jobs without waiting for the end of the term or the appointment period.

For the person who gets a vote of confidence in two places, the credit rating of the officer will be decided by the competent authority on the basis of the overall review of the vote of confidence in each place.

On the first working day the committee decided to expel Nguyễn Văn Vịnh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the People's Committee of Lào Cai Province, from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

They also voted and agreed to allow Nguyễn Phú Cường, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, to cease holding his position as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

They also offered opinions on personnel in several centrally-run agencies for the Politburo to nominate them to the 15th NA for election and approval at its fifth session.—VNS