Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard earns award in National Police Week competition

WASHINGTON, DC — The Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team performed in the prestigious annual Steve Young National Honor Guard competition this week in Washington, DC and earned the Chief Judge’s Award.

May 15th is Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is celebrated during National Police Week. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state meet in Washington, DC to participate in several planned events which honor the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who serve on the front lines.

Members of the Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team pose in formation in front of the nation's capital with the Chief Judge Award they earned at the Steve Young National Honor Guard competition held in Washington, DC during National Police Week.

The Annual Steve Young National Honor Guard Competition is part of National Police Week, and this year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard Drill Team took part in the contest, competing against 11 law enforcement teams from across the nation.

“The National Honor Guard competition provides these teams of highly dedicated law enforcement officers the opportunity to perform a patriotic homage to fallen officers and their families,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The Laredo Honor Guard Drill Team was chosen through a rigorous selection process, making OFO proud of their efforts and talents.”

The Honor Guard competition is a one-day team event consisting of a team inspection, color guard posting of the colors, and an exhibition phase. The Laredo Port of Entry Drill Team captured the Chief Judge’s Award, earning them the recognition as the best overall Honor Guard drill team.

Also selected to perform during police week events is CBP Officer Joanna Villarreal-McClinton, who will be singing her rendition of the National Anthem at the CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony hosted by U.S. CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C. The ceremony is held annually in honor of all DHS law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.